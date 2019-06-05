Sunderland to support vital work protecting the environment, wildlife and oceans with special event

An awareness session is taking place in Sunderland to mark World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

The event is at Hope Street Xchange on Friday, June 7 in celebration of those who do vital work to support the environment across the North East.

Sharon Lashley will speak on behalf of Climate Action North.

Starting at 8.30am and running until 3pm, the day will feature a range of guest speakers and showcase local businesses who specialist in eco and environmentally-friendly products including Seaham Waves, Tropic Skincare and Vahiqun Arts & Craft.

Durham Wildlife Trust will have a stall on the day, and Hope Street Xchange will be welcoming representatives from Sunderland University, the Marine Conservation Society, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and Climate Action North to address guests.

A group litter pick will also take place on Roker Beach.

The event is free to attend, but you can register ahead of time online.

For more information, visit the Hope Street Xchange website here.