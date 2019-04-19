Sunderland student paramedics in national spotlight at annual conference

Two Sunderland students have been invited to speak at the UK’s biggest conference for paramedicine.

Adrian Langford and Claire McGahan are both in the final year of their Diploma of Higher Education Paramedic Practice at Sunderland University, and next month will take to the stage at the College of Paramedics annual national conference.

Adrian, 51, will present on Cerebral Trauma in the Elderly – The Impact of Ageing, speaking about an illness which is increasing in frequency, particularly among the elderly.

Adrian had given the presentation as part of the second year of his course, and was asked to submit it to the College of Paramedics for selection.

He added: "I feel really honoured that a student should be asked to speak at a national conference, and attending the rest of the conference will give me the opportunity to meet new people, develop my practice, and hopefully inspire me keep learning after I qualify this summer.”

Claire McGahan, 29, will showcase a poster on Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in the Elderly at the event.

She said presenting at and attending the conference is an "invaluable experience".

Victoria Duffy RN, Senior Lecturer: Clinical Skills and Programme Leader, Paramedic Practice, at Sunderland University added: “We are very proud of all our students, they study full time alongside doing a physically and emotionally demanding job which requires them to work a 24-hour shift pattern.

"To see their hard work recognised in such a prestigious way is something to really be celebrated.”

The College of Paramedics annual conference takes place in Taunton on May 14.