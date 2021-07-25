Sunderland student awarded prize by Schools Minister for dedication to charitable work during the pandemic

Josita Kavitha Thirumalai, who attends St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy and their mixed sixth form with St Aidan’s Catholic Academy was nominated for the 2021 Lord Glenamara Prize by her classmates and teachers.

Josita Kavitha Thirumalai, who attends St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy and their mixed sixth form with St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, has won the 2021 Lord Glenamara Prize.

The prize, which celebrates gifted young people from across the North East, awards pupils for their academic skills as well as their contribution to society.

During the pandemic, Josita sang for residents in care homes, appearing over Zoom to help tackle boredom and loneliness and to raise spirits at a time when people couldn’t meet their loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of 33 students shortlisted for the prize, Josita was presented with her award by Schools Minister Baroness Berridge at a virtual ceremony, while the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson appeared via video message.

Monica Shepherd, Headteacher at St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy, said: “Josita is an exemplary role model for us all.

“Josita encapsulates our ethos perfectly, providing inspiration, positivity and happiness whether that’s at school, at home or within the local community.

“Baroness Berridge commented that Josita was “an example for all young people and adults alike” and we couldn’t agree more - her academic achievements, her kindness and her motivation to give back is incredible.”

The award was first introduced in 2012 in memory of Secretary of State for Education, Ted Short.

Josita said: “It’s an enormous honour to win this prestigious award. I’m extremely grateful to have had such opportunities to develop my confidence to enrich my education and embrace new life experiences.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.