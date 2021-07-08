Sunderland school sends home students until September following a rise in coronavirus cases

Hetton School.

Hetton School on North Road has sent a number of students home and instructed them not to return to school until September after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Letters were sent home to parents of students affected after further cases of COVID were identified in school.

School bosses informed parents in the letter that although some students were not being identified as a direct contact, they had been in a number of classrooms with affected cases.

Affected students may not need to self-isolate if they have not been identified as a direct close contact.

The letter said: “We realise that this is very inconvenient, but our decision has been made in conjunction with Public Health and is taken with the very best of intentions in a difficult situation.

"Thank you for your understanding on this matter. We are keeping the number of students affected to a minimum and therefore it may not affect other students in the same year group that are in a different academic group/band.”

The school has not confirmed how many pupils or which student groups have been asked not to return to school.

Mr Craig Knowles, Headteacher at the school said: “We continue to follow Public Health and Department for Education guidelines to identify close contacts of confirmed positive cases of Covid-19, and instruct those students only to self-isolate for the required period.

“We remain open to all students for whom this is not the case.”

