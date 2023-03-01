Sunderland school places: The latest Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Sunderland as places allocated on ‘National Offer Day’
Children across Sunderland will be finding out which secondary school they will be attending from September 2023 from today.
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 is ‘National Offer Day’, with emails and letters going out to parents and guardians, following the application period which ran from September 12, 2022 until October 31, 2022.
Here we look at each secondary school in Sunderland and their most recent Ofsted rating. We haven’t included fee-paying schools or special schools as these come under a different category.
Those not offered a place at their preferred schools will get the decision confirmed in writing, and there is a right to appeal to an independent panel.
If the school is a community school, the appeal form is available from Sunderland City Council’s School Admissions Team.
If the school is an aided school or academy, the appeal form most be obtained directly from the school.
For September 2023 admissions, the appeal form should be completed and returned by no later than April, 3 2023.