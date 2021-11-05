Sunderland school hit by disaster welcomes back pupils after temporary buildings approved

Temporary school facilities are needed for Burnside Academy.

The education of pupils has continued off site across the Inspire family of academies, with staff and pupils travelling together daily by coach to access their temporary setting.

Alongside principal contractor Meldrum Construction Services and other key partners, contractors recently erected a temporary school on the playing fields to the rear of the main primary school building in Houghton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission for the temporary school facility was granted by Sunderland City Council’s planning department on October 27 2021.

This included portable buildings arranged in a cluster, away from the main school building, offering three temporary classrooms, a kitchen pod and an administration base and staff area.

Education leaders said the plans would enable necessary repair works to take place to the main school site while day-to-day education continues safely and uninterrupted in the temporary facility.

Mrs Leona Kelly, the headteacher of Burnside Academy, welcomed the return of staff and pupils this week as the temporary buildings officially opened.

In a statement she said: “Whilst this has been a challenging period for everyone connected with the school, we have worked together, as a team, to ensure pupils continue to receive a high-quality education.

“I am immensely proud of the staff team and the pupils who have shown determination and resilience throughout this period.

“I would also like to thank residents of the wider school community who have been supportive and accommodating throughout the construction process.

“We officially opened the temporary school site to pupils on November 2 2021.

“On behalf of the staff team, the Board of Trustees and Local Governing Body of Burnside Academy, I am delighted to welcome everyone back home to Burnside Academy where we belong.”