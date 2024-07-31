Sunderland school celebrates multiculturalism and diversity with Culture Week
Students and staff at Thornhill Academy marked the end of a successful school year with a week of celebrating the academy’s rich cultural diversity.
The academy's pupils represent over 20 different countries across the world and during the school’s Culture Week, students learnt about the school populations’ different backgrounds, customs, foods and beliefs.
The culmination of the week saw students and staff dressed up in cultural dress to “mark the end of a week of celebration and understanding”.
Thornhill Academy has already been accredited with the British Council’s International Schools Award, which rewards schools that have shown “a commitment to embedding international awareness and understanding within their school”.
The school was also recently rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted for the first time in 20 years.
Headteacher Sue Hamilton, said: “It was wonderful to see staff and students in a range of cultural dress and it was a fitting end to a fantastic term.
“We have had so much to celebrate this term, especially with our ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted, and we were delighted to see everyone enter into the spirit of the week.”
The school is part of the Consilium Academies Trust.
