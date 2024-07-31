Sunderland school celebrates multiculturalism and diversity with Culture Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The academy's pupils represent over 20 different countries across the world.

Students and staff at Thornhill Academy marked the end of a successful school year with a week of celebrating the academy’s rich cultural diversity.

Youngsters at Thornhill Academy have been celebrating the school's cultural diversity. | Consilium Academies.

The academy's pupils represent over 20 different countries across the world and during the school’s Culture Week, students learnt about the school populations’ different backgrounds, customs, foods and beliefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The culmination of the week saw students and staff dressed up in cultural dress to “mark the end of a week of celebration and understanding”.

The youngsters dressed in traditional dress from around the world. | Consilium Academies.

Thornhill Academy has already been accredited with the British Council’s International Schools Award, which rewards schools that have shown “a commitment to embedding international awareness and understanding within their school”.

The school was also recently rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted for the first time in 20 years.

The pupils learnt about different cultures from around the globe. | Consilium Academies.

Headteacher Sue Hamilton, said: “It was wonderful to see staff and students in a range of cultural dress and it was a fitting end to a fantastic term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had so much to celebrate this term, especially with our ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted, and we were delighted to see everyone enter into the spirit of the week.”