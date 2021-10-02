Thorney Close Early Education Centre was deemed to be good in all areas with inspectors highlighting the “high expectations” of staff and the “good progress” made by children.

The report highlighted how Children “benefit from the calm, nurturing environment and show that they feel safe and happy in the nursery” and that “their behaviour is consistently good”.

Thorney Close Early Education Centre staff are celebrating being judged good in their first Ofsted report. (Left to right) Ashley Snowdon, Manager, alongside Alison Nunn and Nicola Graham, both Early Years Practitioners.

Lead inspector Michelle Lorains commended the nursery for its curriculum and the opportunities for children to develop their skills.

She stated: "Children take an active part in their own self-care and enjoy time outdoors in the fresh air. Staff use opportunities in the everyday routine to help children develop new skills. For example, children know to count how many people are at the table to find out how many cups there are.

"Staff continue to extend children's mathematical development and model language, such as full and empty, as children enjoy healthy snacks of milk and water. This helps to build foundations for children's future learning and helps them to develop some of the skills they will need at school.”

It was the nursery’s first inspection since being registered in 2019.

Headteacher Catherine Barnett said: “I’m thrilled for the Manager and her team to have recognition for all of their hard work. Since our registration in 2019, the nursery has come such a long way and we are pleased the report picked up on how we have developed our curriculum and the amazing experiences children are offered.

"The staff’s commitment to ensuring children and families have had a safe, consistent and supportive environment during the pandemic, whilst managing to maintain morale is outstanding.”

Mrs Barnett was particularly pleased the report recognised the nursery’s ethos and values around well-being and praise received from parents.

She added: “The praise and positive comments from parents during the inspection were really special to us – everything we do is for our families and they recognised that.”

One area identified for further development is the use of technology which the nursery has said they will continue to invest in “despite budgets being in such a fragile state”.

The nursery is open 50 weeks of the year from 7.30am to 6.00pm and offers care and education for babies through to four-year-olds.

