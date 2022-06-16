Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report praised the staff for “acting as good role models”, the “warm welcome” children receive upon their arrival at the nursery, and the “close bonds” formed with staff.

Inspectors also highlighted the enthusiasm shown by children for their “broad range” of learning opportunities, including the provision for outdoor learning which “helps children develop an understanding of the world and improve their physical development”.

The report was particularly pleasing for staff after the nursery had been judged inadequate at it’s previous inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing Director of Cedars Nurseries Stewart Hindmarsh said: “I’m delighted for all the team at Cedars who continue to offer families fantastic care and education in what is our twenty fifth year.”

As well as the care afforded to children, the report also commended children’s learning with inspectors citing the “manager and staff are determined that all children make the best possible start to their education”.

Lead inspector Janet Fairhurst said: “Staff complete accurate ongoing assessments for children's learning and identify what children need to learn next.”

Anna Smith, Deputy Manager at Cedars Nursery, reading with Elias Goddard. Picture by FRANk REID

Mrs Fairhurst also identified the development of children’s literacy skills.

She added: “Staff give emphasis to developing children's speaking and listening skills. They model language and engage children well in conversations. Staff take time to listen to children and help them to express their views. Story times feature daily. Staff use these times well to introduce children to new vocabulary and texts.

“Children delight in joining in with familiar phrases and enjoy the anticipation of what comes next.”

Staff and children at Cedars Nursery have been celebrating their good Ofsted report. Picture by FRANK REID

Praise was also given for the early development of children’s mathematical skills.

Mrs Fairhurst said: “Staff foster children's curiosity in mathematics. For example, children develop their understanding of number in small, manageable steps. Staff repeat activities such as songs and counting to help children secure their knowledge.

"They build the teaching of mathematics into the daily routine. Staff help children to develop mathematical language. Children learn to identify shapes and solve mathematical problems through play.”