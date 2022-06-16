The report praised the staff for “acting as good role models”, the “warm welcome” children receive upon their arrival at the nursery, and the “close bonds” formed with staff.
Inspectors also highlighted the enthusiasm shown by children for their “broad range” of learning opportunities, including the provision for outdoor learning which “helps children develop an understanding of the world and improve their physical development”.
The report was particularly pleasing for staff after the nursery had been judged inadequate at it’s previous inspection.
Most Popular
-
1
Axed Hetton-le-Hole Nursery set to become new pupil referral unit for Sunderland communities
-
2
Watch as Sunderland pupils create community postbox and write to MP as part of Queen's Platinum Jubilee project
-
3
V&A schools design project was ‘something cool’
-
4
Watch Sunderland schoolchildren help tackle cost of living crisis by redistributing surplus supermarket food
-
5
Red Sky Foundation raises school run safety awareness after Sunderland pupil hit by car
Managing Director of Cedars Nurseries Stewart Hindmarsh said: “I’m delighted for all the team at Cedars who continue to offer families fantastic care and education in what is our twenty fifth year.”
Read More
As well as the care afforded to children, the report also commended children’s learning with inspectors citing the “manager and staff are determined that all children make the best possible start to their education”.
Lead inspector Janet Fairhurst said: “Staff complete accurate ongoing assessments for children's learning and identify what children need to learn next.”
Mrs Fairhurst also identified the development of children’s literacy skills.
She added: “Staff give emphasis to developing children's speaking and listening skills. They model language and engage children well in conversations. Staff take time to listen to children and help them to express their views. Story times feature daily. Staff use these times well to introduce children to new vocabulary and texts.
“Children delight in joining in with familiar phrases and enjoy the anticipation of what comes next.”
SEE ALSO: Watch pupils take pride as Sunderland school receives Gold Award for promoting sport and healthy lifestyles
Praise was also given for the early development of children’s mathematical skills.
Mrs Fairhurst said: “Staff foster children's curiosity in mathematics. For example, children develop their understanding of number in small, manageable steps. Staff repeat activities such as songs and counting to help children secure their knowledge.
"They build the teaching of mathematics into the daily routine. Staff help children to develop mathematical language. Children learn to identify shapes and solve mathematical problems through play.”
The report also praised children’s behaviour with “clear expectations” set by staff.