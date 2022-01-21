Sunderland headteacher 'extremely proud' of pupils and staff after good Ofsted

The report for Grindon Infant School highlighted “enjoyment is at the heart of this inclusive school” and praised the school’s curriculum for “reflecting the needs of the pupils”.

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Andrea Charlton said: “It’s a great honour and privilege to lead Grindon Infant School and I’m extremely proud of what has been achieved by the whole school team, despite the disruption of a global pandemic.

“The staff are exceptionally hardworking, energetic and enthusiastic, who give their all to provide imaginative and exciting learning opportunities for the children, both inside and outside of the classroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Rest assured this hard work and dedication doesn’t stop now; we will continually strive to further develop our school and make Grindon Infant School the very best that it can be.”

The report praised the school for the development of children’s “vocabulary, language and communication in ensuring pupils have the knowledge and skills they need for the next steps in education” and also commended staff for their provision of remote learning throughout the pandemic.

Lead inspector Kathryn McDonald stated: “The provision for remote delivery of the curriculum is thorough and detailed. During periods when schools were not open to all pupils, teachers adapted remote learning in response to the developing pandemic and changing needs of families.

Staff and pupils at Grindon Infant School giving a thumbs up to their recent good Ofsted judgement.

"Pupils said they learned phonics and mathematics at home because their teachers made helpful videos they could watch.”

As part of the inspection process, parents completed a survey outlining their views on the provision of education.

The report stated: “Parents appreciate how inclusive this school is. One parent said ‘The staff go out of their way to make sure my son is happy and enjoys coming to this school. He adores his teaching assistant’.”

Highlighting the aspects of the report she was most pleased with, Mrs Charlton added: “The children are a credit to their families and as Ofsted highlighted, they know the rules and behave well. Ofsted also recognised children are keen to rise to the challenges set by teachers and try their best and work hard.

"Working in partnership with parents and carers is a vital part of our work and their continued support is very much appreciated.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.