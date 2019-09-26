Sunderland graduate wins Emmy for work on US TV hit James Corden Late Late Show
A Sunderland University graduate has scooped a prestigious Emmy Award for his work on the Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS in the USA.
The red carpet is becoming very familiar to James Longman, who graduated with a degree in Media and Communications from Sunderland in 1998, as he won an Emmy for his role as a Supervising Producer on the show in 2017, and was named a BAFTA LA Newcomer in 2016.
The Emmy Awards took place in LA last weekend and James’s team won the award for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney.
“We beat off some tricky competition,” says James, who is now co-executive producer for the show. “We were nominated for another few but didn't win – but we’re all over the moon to win this one.”
James relocated to LA to work on the American late-night talk show in December 2015. The Late Late Show has been a hit with US audiences and has won followers world-wide for its Car Pool Karaoke, in which stars such as Paul McCartney take a spin with James Corden as they belt out a tune.
James added: “I’ve produced sketches with Michelle Obama, Will Smith and David Beckham – it’s been another fun year.”
The Late Late Show with James Corden has won nine Emmys since it premiered in 2015. It’s co-produced by Fulwell 73, the team behind SAFC docu-series Sunderland ‘Til I Die on Netflix.