James Corden with James Longman at the Emmys

The red carpet is becoming very familiar to James Longman, who graduated with a degree in Media and Communications from Sunderland in 1998, as he won an Emmy for his role as a Supervising Producer on the show in 2017, and was named a BAFTA LA Newcomer in 2016.

The Emmy Awards took place in LA last weekend and James’s team won the award for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney.

“We beat off some tricky competition,” says James, who is now co-executive producer for the show. “We were nominated for another few but didn't win – but we’re all over the moon to win this one.”

James Longman with Will Smith behind the scenes on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James relocated to LA to work on the American late-night talk show in December 2015. The Late Late Show has been a hit with US audiences and has won followers world-wide for its Car Pool Karaoke, in which stars such as Paul McCartney take a spin with James Corden as they belt out a tune.

James added: “I’ve produced sketches with Michelle Obama, Will Smith and David Beckham – it’s been another fun year.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden has won nine Emmys since it premiered in 2015. It’s co-produced by Fulwell 73, the team behind SAFC docu-series Sunderland ‘Til I Die on Netflix.

James Longman with Will Ferrell

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, and Will Arnett join James Corden and James Longman for a sketch during The Late Late Show with James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved