Sunderland graduate wins Emmy for work on US TV hit James Corden Late Late Show

A Sunderland University graduate has scooped a prestigious Emmy Award for his work on the Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS in the USA.

By Katy Wheeler
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th September 2019, 12:45 pm
James Corden with James Longman at the Emmys

The red carpet is becoming very familiar to James Longman, who graduated with a degree in Media and Communications from Sunderland in 1998, as he won an Emmy for his role as a Supervising Producer on the show in 2017, and was named a BAFTA LA Newcomer in 2016.

The Emmy Awards took place in LA last weekend and James’s team won the award for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney.

“We beat off some tricky competition,” says James, who is now co-executive producer for the show. “We were nominated for another few but didn't win – but we’re all over the moon to win this one.”

James Longman with Will Smith behind the scenes on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

James relocated to LA to work on the American late-night talk show in December 2015. The Late Late Show has been a hit with US audiences and has won followers world-wide for its Car Pool Karaoke, in which stars such as Paul McCartney take a spin with James Corden as they belt out a tune.

James added: “I’ve produced sketches with Michelle Obama, Will Smith and David Beckham – it’s been another fun year.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden has won nine Emmys since it premiered in 2015. It’s co-produced by Fulwell 73, the team behind SAFC docu-series Sunderland ‘Til I Die on Netflix.

James Longman with Will Ferrell
Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, and Will Arnett join James Corden and James Longman for a sketch during The Late Late Show with James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
David Beckham gets pranked on The Late Late Show with James Corden and James Longman. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved