Aleah-Jean Cowell, eight, was a pupil at Chance2Dance when last year (2022) she became ill and was taken into hospital.

Mum, Leah Cowell, 29, said: “Aleah-Jean was found to have eight different viral infections and had to be placed into an induced coma. The doctors said if it wasn’t for the core strength and fitness Aleah-Jean built-up from her dancing then she wouldn’t have made it.”

Aleah-Jean has now returned to dance classes and Leah credits the school for her continuing recovery.

She said: “Dancing has really helped her to recover her fitness. She’s now physically better but suffers from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder after the ordeal she went through.

"The dance school has been so supportive and is like a second family. Aleah-Jean loves to dance and the endorphins it releases really helps her feel better about herself.”

Aleah-Jean added: “I enjoy coming to the dance school and it really makes me feel happy. The best thing is all the skills I get taught.”

Chance 2 Dance has helped Aleah-Jean Cowell, 8, and Scarlett Stevens, 9, to overcome their health problems.

Another pupil to benefit from the school is nine-year-old Scarlett Stevens who was diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome when she was just three weeks old.

As well as affecting her physical development the condition also affected blood flow to Scarlett’s heart.

Mum Noor Stevens, 37, said: “She had to have open heart surgery to widen her veins to allow blood to flow freely to her heart. Doctors said at the time that she would not be able to walk or talk.”

However, with the help of Chance2Dance, Scarlett has now beaten the odds and gone on to be a champion dancer, taking first place at the National Cheerdance UK competition at Blackpool Tower.

Layla Panahi, 9, loves to dance.

Noor said: “Dancing has really helped Scarlett’s physical development, improving her balance and coordination. When she first started she couldn’t do anything but can now do all the different dance moves, including the splits.

"Scarlett loves to dance. This is such a lovely dance school and it has really helped her confidence and self-esteem.”

Scarlett added: “Dancing really helps me get physically stronger. I get so excited about coming to classes as everyone is so lovely and helpful.”

The dance classes have provided similar benefits for nine-year-old Layla Panahi who is deaf and was born with Ripple Feil Syndrome which has caused the bones in her spine and neck to fuse together and restrict her mobility.

Christine Young gets the students warmed up for their lessons.

Grandmother Sandra Gardner, 61, said: “Layla absolutely loves the dance school. She has been coming since she was born and they do a fantastic job. Dancing has also helped her coordination and balance.”

The school also teaches a number of autistic children.

Dance teacher and school principal Christine Young said: “We teach a lot of kids with disabilities and many get referred here by physiotherapists.

"Dancing can really help with physical development and building muscle. We had one child who couldn’t stand when she started and went on to win competitions.”

Chance2Dance are currently rehearsing for their Pure Imagination production which will be performed at Boldon School Theatre on May 13 and 14. Tickets for four performances can be purchased from Just Ticket Source website.

Niamh Henderson, 17, will be going to stage school in London.

