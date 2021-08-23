Sheree Rymer has taken up the role. With over 20 years in education she was previously a performing arts student at the college, where she later returned as a lecturer after graduating from Northumbria University.

Sheree has since held a number of coordination and leadership roles. She is also a trustee for the Sunderland Empire Theatre and a member of the City Learning Group.

She has played a key role in supporting students embark on careers in creative industries, providing them with access to learning opportunities across Wearside, also helping to raise Sunderland’s profile in those industries.

Sheree Hymer, Sunderland College's new faculty director in the digital and creative department.

She replaces Jane Reed who has been appointed campus principal at Hartlepool Sixth Form.

Sheree said: “I am thrilled to be moving into the role of faculty director and welcome the exciting opportunity to strengthen Sunderland College’s digital and creative offer across the city and wider North East region.

“We have a clear vision for excellence. Our career-focused and future-ready curriculum ensures our students have the very best start and succeed in their chosen careers.

“Sunderland is a vibrant city with a rich creative and cultural heritage.

"As faculty director, I aim to work alongside our ambitious community and business partners to ensure the successful continuation of city-wide initiatives and projects and, importantly, to open up opportunities for our students to contribute to them.”

Ellen Thinnesen is chief executive of Education Partnership North East, of which Sunderland College is a part.

She said: “We have significantly invested in internal leadership development through our own mentoring, coaching and our aspiring leaders programmes and, as an outcome, we have increasingly seen brilliant staff, like Sheree, progressing their careers with us.

“Sheree is always one of the first to engage in new initiatives, to speak up and contribute to idea generation, solutions and progress. Her work ethic, track record, and can-do attitude will serve her well in her new role and I look forward to seeing Sheree make her mark.”

Sunderland College principal Toni Rhodes said: “Under Sheree’s leadership, our digital and creative faculty is key to this and I’m looking forward to working closely with Sheree and her team.”