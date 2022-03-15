Sunderland College’s ‘Cared For or Caring For’ project has been shortlisted for the Social Mobility and Student Experience categories at the prestigious Education North Awards.

By working in partnership with local schools and organisations, hosting recruitment events and offering specialist support where needed, the College has welcomed almost 200 cared for and caring for young people into Further Education since the initiative was launched in 2017.

Vikkie Morton, Vice Principal of Student Services and Registry, said: “We are delighted Cared For or Caring For has been shortlisted at the Education North Awards.

“Many of our young people have additional responsibilities or face significant barriers that in some cases can be hidden. While many colleges offer generic support systems, we believe in identifying individual needs and implementing specialist support systems is what makes a significant difference to the lives of young people in these vulnerable groups."

The College’s Health and Social Care Academy of Excellence has been shortlisted for Best Employer Engagement. The College works closely with employers including NHS trusts, local housing associations and care organisations.

Sunderland College, as part of the Education Partnership North East, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award for its provision of educational opportunities for young carers and people who have been through the care system.

Judith Quinn, Vice Principal of Curriculum and Achievement, said: “Being shortlisted for the Best Employer Engagement Award is a fantastic achievement for all our staff, students and partners. The Academy also offers employers the opportunity to have a direct impact on the knowledge, skills and behaviours of students by shaping their learning.”

The awards will take place on April 7 in Manchester.

