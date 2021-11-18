Sy Ahmed has worked with some of this biggest brands in the fashion world including Asos, Pandora, Dior Beauty and Farfetch.

His digital exploits promoting a whole range of brands has seen him generate a following of 56,000 people on Instagram and he’s in high demand from some of the biggest players in the business to help them grow their own social media brands.

After growing up in High Barnes and attending Thornhill School, Sy knew college wasn’t for him and dreamt of working in the fashion industry.

He said: "I picked up my first Vogue magazine at 15. I'm sure people thought I was strange, but I didn't care. At the time I was interested in the high-end side of fashion and I’d do whatever job I could to save money just to buy one piece of clothing."

By this time, Sy already had a significant following on the microblogging and social networking website Tumblr. At the age 20, he moved down to London to centre himself around the industry he loved.

Sy, 27, said: "I learned very quickly the importance of social media and how to use it from a business perspective. That was really the key. Brands would then come to me to ask for support in growing their online presence."

Despite his success, at the age of 26, Sy felt the need to return to university and finally pick up the degree he wanted. After looking into a number of different universities, he opted to return to his home city and the University of Sunderland.

He’s now in the second year of his Fashion Product and Promotion degree where he continues to juggle working for fashion giants with studying.

Sy has also recently launched his own brand, Supremetosociety, which is already gathering a huge following.

He said: "I'm more than aware the pressure social media can put on people, particularly young people, and I don't want to be part of that. But I'm also aware of just how influential and important it can be in establishing, growing and maintaining a business.

"I would love to retire by the time I'm 35, so I guess I better keep working and stay busy."

