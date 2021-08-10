Senior teacher's tribute to students and staff as Sunderland pupils pick up their A-level results

Thousands of young people across the country are receiving their A-level results today and absorbing the implications, good and bad, for their future.

St Aidan’s Catholic Academy assistant head Andy Morris said teachers and students had both played their part in getting through the coronavirus pandemic.

"The boys have done really, really strongly. Given how hard a year it has been, they have been so resilient,” he said.

“Despite all the hardships in their way, they have risen to the challenge and I really admire them for that.”

The results have been teacher-assessed after the summer exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Mr Morris said the school had gone out of its way to ensure the boys had received a grade reflecting their commitment and ability.

"The procedures we have in place and the system we have in place are extremely robust,” he said.

Andy Morris

"There certainly is no element of favouritism here – this is absolutely what the boys deserve.”

Students and staff had worked together throughout the pandemic: “It is a partnership between what the lads have had to face and what the staff have had to face,” he said.

"We have had people with family members who are poorly, who have had to isolate, but they have still been working for the students.”

There was joy and sadness among the pupils.

Jospeh Drew

Joseph Drew is off to study mechanical engineering and bio-engineering at Newcastle University after securing A*s in maths, English language and engineering, as well as an EPQ in ancient history.

"I am really happy,” he said.

"It is much better than I thought it would be – I don’t think anybody is expecting that.

Luke Brown

"It is the maths I am shocked at, I can’t believe it.”

Luke Brown is also heading to Newcastle University after A grades in maths and physics were enough to earn him a place on a computer science course. He is still awaiting his IT result.

"I have got into my university – I only needed a B and a C,” he said.

"It feels good.”