Scores of young people keep fit and have fun at Easter camp

More than 200 children got fit and had fun at a university's Easter holiday camps.

Durham University's Easter holiday camps were held with events for children aged four to 16.

Nine days of camps took place at the university’s Maiden Castle sports complex in the city during the school Easter holidays.

Young people could choose from four themes: mini and multi sports for children aged four to 11; sports adventure; and dance and drama.

Among the activities on the mini sports camps were football, kick rounders and crafts, while the multi sports camps included tennis, American football and tri-golf.

The sports adventure camps, for children aged 11 to 16, included shelter building, fencing, archery and orienteering.

Harry Hopcroft, 11, who took part in the sports adventure camp, said: “It’s been really good. It’s a great experience and we get to make new friends.”

George Morrow, 12, who also took part in the sports adventure cam, said: "I liked going out into the woods and playing games. The activities are really great. You get to do things you can’t do at home.”

The camps cost from £12 per child per day and have taken place each Easter since 2013. The university also runs holiday camps during the Summer and February and October half-term holidays.

Rebecca Armstrong, whose sons Jacob, nine, and Harry, seven, took part in the multi sports camps, said: "We do every holiday camp, they love it. It’s so varied – the number of sports and activities is amazing.

"They’re never bored and they come exhausted, which is great."

The camps are run by university staff and volunteers including university students and local schoolpupils.

Wei Xuan Lu, a masters student in education at St John’s College, was one of the student volunteers. She said: “I really like doing volunteering work. I’ve done it before and I wanted to continue. It’s been really good.”

Abby Howarth, 14, a student at Framwellgate School, Durham, helped run the mini sports camps. She said: “I found out about the camps on Facebook. It’s been good. It’s nice to see the kids happy and enjoying sport.”

Phill Hancock, the Holiday Camps Co-Ordinator, said: “This is my first holiday camp since I joined the university. I knew they were popular, but seeing them in full flow has been fantastic.

“To see the children enjoying themselves in an active and safe way is brilliant. We’re grateful to our students and local volunteers for all their help.”

The university is currently investing £32million in upgrading its Maiden Castle sports facilities. Once the project is completed later this year, there will be even more opportunities for community sport and activity, and the holiday camps will be able to grow further still.

Details of the 2019 summer holiday camps will be announced soon, at: https://www.teamdurham.com/holidaycamps.