Planning application approved for new training workshop for building trade in Sunderland

Earlier this year, a planning application was submitted to Sunderland City Council for unit one at Church Street East in the Hendon ward.

The bid came from North East company Pinnacle Training which specialises in vocational courses providing an introduction to a wide range of trade professions.

This ranges from bricklaying and floor and wall tiling to plastering, interior painting and carpentry.

According to the recent planning application, the former warehouse and retail unit at Church Street East was last used for the “storage and bulk retail of vegetables and fruit.”

New plans aimed to re-purpose the space as an “educational training workshop for the training of brickwork skills to young people from local schools.”

During consultation, no objections were raised from Sunderland City Council’s conservation team or highways department.

The local authority’s planning department later approved the change of use on July 1, 2021.

According to a statement on the applicant’s website, Pinnacle Training North East offers a “practical alternative to mainstream education.”

The statement adds: “We specialise in vocational training, which is ideal for those who like a more ‘hands on’ approach to their learning and allows learners to gain practical skills, knowledge and understanding in the specialist subject area.”

New floor plans for the Church Street East unit include a main workshop area alongside a kitchen, office and toilet facilities.

The development is also expected to create one full-time and two part-time jobs.

For more information on the application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search planning reference: 21/01074/FUL