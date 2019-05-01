Party time as Seaham’s Westlea Primary School celebrates 50 years

It was party time for youngsters and staff at a Seaham school celebrating its 50th bithday.

Months of planning went into organising a full day and evening of events to mark the golden anniversary of Westlea Primary School.

All the pupils had a fantastic day Jan Hutchinson

Pupils at the Windsor Road school enjoyed a full day of celebrations, including taking the tables outside for a picnic.

And, on the evening it was the turn of the adults to celebrate with a reunion evening of past pupils and staff.

Jan Hutchinson, an administrator at the school, has worked there for 30 years and said it was lovely to see some of her former colleagues.

She said: “Some of the teachers who were here when I started are now in their 80s and it was lovely to see them again.”

Jan said: “We had tours of the school and a lovely pie and peas supper and a huge cake.”

During the day the children had a great time celebrating the school’s birthday and loved every minute of the fun.

Jan said: “All the pupils had a fantastic day, it was brilliant.”

The children took part in big school displays and singing, made posters and cards and as well as the picnic also had a birthday party.

All the children worked with an artist to decorate a ceramic tile to celebrate the anniversary which have been put on the walls.

Jan said everyone was exhausted, but the celebrations were well worth all the organising.

She said: “It was a wonderful event and the school looks beautiful.”