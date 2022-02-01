New Sunderland College partnership to offer apprenticeship opportunities in the healthcare sector

The partnership will see Sunderland NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which works closely to support 38 doctor’s practices across the Sunderland area, and Sunderland College offer people access to a rewarding career within the healthcare sector.

The partnership will create a host of apprenticeship vacancies designed to attract people into business administration posts across the city’s medical centres including Deerness Park Medical Centre, Villette Surgery, Fullwell Medical Centre, The Galleries Medical Practice, Grangewood Surgery, Herrington Medical Practice, Monkwearmouth Medical Centre and South Hylton Surgery.

Jayne McQuillan, Workforce Lead at Sunderland CCG said: “This is an excellent opportunity for our GP practices across the city to work with Sunderland College in promoting General Practice as a lifelong career opportunity. We want to give people the skills and confidence to work within the NHS and supporting and caring for patients and their families within Sunderland.”

The apprenticeship will allow people to attain the necessary skills for their role while working on the job. There are currently 16 apprenticeship vacancies available throughout the Sunderland area with more to come over the next 12 months.

Sunderland College is part of Education Partnership North East which also includes Hartlepool Sixth Form and Northumberland College.

Jane Thompson, Director of Apprenticeships at the partnership said: “Apprenticeships are vital in attracting new talent into the workplace and providing the work ready skills required to succeed and progress. When the Trust instigated the initial meetings with the CCG, I could immediately see what a fantastic

opportunity this would be.

“The medical centres are at the heart of our communities and they are looking for people in the Sunderland area to learn the trade of business administration with them. The CCG are keen to invest in new talent through apprenticeships and they are a great way for people to start a career with the NHS and earn while they learn.

"The skills the apprentices will learn on their apprenticeship will set them up with a career for life.”

