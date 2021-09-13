Happy faces heading back to school!

More of your 'back to school' pictures as Sunderland children start the new year

It’s an exciting time of year for children of all ages as school returns for the autumn term.

Families across Sunderland have been sharing their pride with brilliant ‘back to school’ pictures – whether their little ones are stepping into the classroom for the first time, moving onto big school or just getting ready to enjoy the adventure in their new year group.

We have been inundated with your smashing school snaps, so much so that we’ve put together another round-up online.

Click here to check out our first picture special, and scroll through below to see the latest photographs.

1. Lewis and Jack

The lads are heading into Reception and Year 2.

Photo: Kate Knox

2. Isaac

Isaac Charlton starts his Reception journey in style.

Photo: Karli Robinson

3. Millers

Natalie Scott said: "Millers Scott's firsst day back, even with a broken arm."

Photo: Natalie Scott

4. Parker and Reggie

Ready to go into Reception and Year 5.

Photo: Lyndsey Chambers Trevor Coulson

