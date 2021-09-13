More of your 'back to school' pictures as Sunderland children start the new year

Families across Sunderland have been sharing their pride with brilliant ‘back to school’ pictures – whether their little ones are stepping into the classroom for the first time, moving onto big school or just getting ready to enjoy the adventure in their new year group.
We have been inundated with your smashing school snaps, so much so that we’ve put together another round-up online.
Click here to check out our first picture special, and scroll through below to see the latest photographs.
Page 1 of 5