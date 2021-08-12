Meet Bernard the robotic dog who is being developed to be used in search and rescue operations
Students at the University of Sunderland’s Faculty of Technology are set to have Bernard the robotic dog at the forefront of their studies.
As part of the university’s investment in the Faculty of Technology, robotic dog Bernard is set to play a key role as staff reimagine their Computer Science and Engineering programme.
Branded as one of the most advanced quadrupedal robots in development, the University of Sunderland is set to be one of a handful of universities in the country that have access to this technology.
It means that students will be able to learn about what goes into creating, designing and programming Bernard as the robotic canine is embedded into the curriculum.
There will also be opportunities for students to try controlling the robot, writing code for Bernard and even evaluating applications of the robot for real world industrial applications and projects.
The Academic Dean of the Faculty of Technology, Professor John Murray, commented: “The technology that goes into creating, designing, programming and controlling Bernard will be embedded into curriculum for students to learn how these technologies work, but also how they can be used in industry.
“There will be opportunities for students to try our controlling the robot, if they support outreach and open day events they will be able to take care of the robot, showcasing it to visitors.
"However, project students will also have the opportunity to take on final year and MSc dissertation projects that use the robot, here they can look at writing code, designing sensors, evaluating applications of the robot for industrial applications and projects."
As well as helping students develop their skills, Professor Murray has revealed that Bernard is being developed for a search and rescue role.
He added: “The robot will be used for promoting technology and the Faculty of Technology at outreach events, open days and recruitment. He will be used to showcase what technology can do and how it can be used in an applied way to solve tasks.
"We will also be using Bernard for research projects. I am currently working on a search and rescue scenario for having Bernard be able to administer treatment to trapped and injured people in hazardous environments.
“Coupled with our new Automated Industry 4.0 factory lab this will form the centre point of the faculty."