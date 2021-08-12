Meet Bernard the robotic dog who is being developed to be used in search and rescue operations

As part of the university’s investment in the Faculty of Technology, robotic dog Bernard is set to play a key role as staff reimagine their Computer Science and Engineering programme.

Branded as one of the most advanced quadrupedal robots in development, the University of Sunderland is set to be one of a handful of universities in the country that have access to this technology.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Sunderland's Faculty of Technology’s new robotic dog meets real dog Diego during its tour of the St Peters Camus. Photo: David James Wood.

There will also be opportunities for students to try controlling the robot, writing code for Bernard and even evaluating applications of the robot for real world industrial applications and projects.

The Academic Dean of the Faculty of Technology, Professor John Murray, commented: “The technology that goes into creating, designing, programming and controlling Bernard will be embedded into curriculum for students to learn how these technologies work, but also how they can be used in industry.

“There will be opportunities for students to try our controlling the robot, if they support outreach and open day events they will be able to take care of the robot, showcasing it to visitors.

"However, project students will also have the opportunity to take on final year and MSc dissertation projects that use the robot, here they can look at writing code, designing sensors, evaluating applications of the robot for industrial applications and projects."

University of Sunderland, Dean of the Faculty of Technology, Professor John Murray with the new robotic dog. Photo: David James Wood.

He added: “The robot will be used for promoting technology and the Faculty of Technology at outreach events, open days and recruitment. He will be used to showcase what technology can do and how it can be used in an applied way to solve tasks.

"We will also be using Bernard for research projects. I am currently working on a search and rescue scenario for having Bernard be able to administer treatment to trapped and injured people in hazardous environments.

Bernard the robotic dog is set to be tested in search and rescue operations. Photo: David James Wood.

“Coupled with our new Automated Industry 4.0 factory lab this will form the centre point of the faculty."