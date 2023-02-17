How Sunderland schools and colleges performed as A Level and Level 3 performance averages are released

The Department for Education has published its final A-level average grade scores, used to assess academic attainment at the city’s schools and sixth form colleges for the last academic year.

Also published are the average points and grades for the level 3 A-level equivalent Tech Level qualifications, which are focused on assessing students’ skills in technical industries such as engineering, and Applied General Qualifications, often in the form of BTECs, which have a more vocational element in subjects such as Health & Social Care and Media & Publishing

The final revised grades include appealed and remarked results.

How do the marks compare?

As well as being given an A-level grade A* to E, each student’s grade is given a numerical value which is used to provide a points total when a student is applying for a place at university as well as allowing average grade calculations to be made for schools and local authorities.

An A* is worth 56 points, reducing at eight point intervals to an E which is worth 16 points. Students can also sit an AS-level which is a one year course graded A to E with a points value of 20 for an A down to 6 for an E.

These AS points are factored in when calculating a school or college’s advanced level average grade.

Tech levels are graded Distinction* (56 points), Distinction (48 points), Merit (32) and pass (16 points). Applied General Qualifications have the same grading and points system although students can sit double weighted diploma courses. For example a student can achieve a double Distinction* worth 112 points.

Due to the impact of the pandemic on GCSE attainment results, overall progress scores for Level 3 qualifications have not been calculated for this cohort of students.

Raw attainment average grades and point scores have therefore been calculated and published for each school and colleges’ level three qualifications.

When comparing to national averages, it is important to note that schools and colleges may have been effected to varying degrees by the Covid pandemic and independent fee paying schools are also included in national averages.

Check out how Sunderland’s schools and colleges performed in their level 3 qualifications and how they compare to the Local Authority and national averages.

1 . St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College had 212 students sit at least one A or AS level. Students achieved an average of a grade B- and an average points score of 35.63, which is above the Local Authority average of a grade C+ and average points score of 33.89. It is below the national average of a grade B and 38.87 points. 32 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 35.43, equivalent of a Distinction. This is above the Local Authority average point score of 31.96 and national average of 31.98 and above the average grade of a Distinction-. 25 students sat at least one Tech Level qualification with an average grade of Distinction+, above the Local Authority average Merit+, and an average points score of 38.86, above the Local Authority average of 28.48. The national average was a Distinction- with a point score of 30.56. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy had 118 students sit at least one A or AS level. Students achieved an average of a grade B- and an average points score of 36.34, which is above the Local Authority average of a grade C+ and average points score of 33.89. It is below the national average of a grade B and 38.87 points. 34 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 31.11, equivalent of a Distinction-. This is slightly below the Local Authority average point score of 31.96 and national average of 31.98 but in line with the grade of a Distinction-. 11 students sat at least one Tech Level qualification with an average grade of Distinction-, above the Local Authority average Merit+, and an average points score of 32.9, above the Local Authority average of 28.48. The national average was a Distinction- with a point score of 30.56. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Southmoor Academy Southmoor Academy had 84 students sit at least one A or AS level. Students achieved an average of a grade B- and an average points score of 36.58, which is above the Local Authority average of a grade C+ and average points score of 33.89. It is below the national average of a grade B and 38.87 points. 34 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 42.25, equivalent of a Distinction*-. This is above the Local Authority average point score of 31.96 and national average of 31.98 and above the average grade of a Distinction-. No students sat Tech Level qualifications. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4 . St Aidan’s Catholic Academy St Aidan’s Catholic Academy had 78 students sit at least one A or AS level. Students achieved an average of a grade C+ and an average points score of 33.4, which is inline with the Local Authority average of a grade C+ and above the average points score of 33.89. It is below the national average of a grade B and 38.87 points. 38 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 29.67, equivalent of a Merit+. This is below the Local Authority average point score of 31.96 and national average of 31.98, the equivalent of a Distinction- grade. 9 students sat at least one Tech Level qualification with an average grade of Dist+, above the the Local Authority average Merit+, and an average points score of 41.11, above the Local Authority average of 28.48. The national average was a Distinction- with a point score of 30.56. Photo: NW Photo Sales