Here's the deadline for Sunderland families to apply for September 2022 primary school places

Applications for children due to start primary school in September 2022 are being accepted – and there’s only a short time left to meet the deadline.

The parents or guardians of any child born between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018 will need to apply for their primary school place for September 2022.

With the deadline of Saturday, January 15 drawing closer, parents are reminded complete their applications before that date.

The deadline for primary school places is approaching. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Families of children who attend an infant school will also need to apply for a junior school place for this coming September 2022.

Local councils must provide a place at another school, if your child is not offered a place at any of the schools you’ve applied for.

Sunderland City Council launched its application system on October 4, 2021 ahead of National Offer Day on April 19, 2022.

If an application is received after the January 15 deadline, the chances of being offered a place at the family’s preferred school are reduced.

Forms can be filled in online or on paper.

Families will be sent email confirmation once the application has been received and will then receive a further email about their child's school place sooner than if you apply by paper application form.

Applications sent in a paper form will receive a letter from Sunderland City Council.

You can apply for a school place in Sunderland online here. Meanwhile, paper application forms are available from any of the council's Customer Service Centres or by ringing the Life and Family team.

