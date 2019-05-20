Head at Sunderland’s Farringdon Community Academy reveals attack threats made against himself and his children

“It may sound corny, but I want to make a difference.”

When Neal Holder took over as headteacher at Farringdon Community Academy last year, he knew he was taking on a challenge.

The school had received two damning Ofsted inspections in the previous four years and, in his own words, was at a ‘very low ebb’.

But, what he did not expect as he set out to reverse its ailing fortunes was threats of attack and intimidation, both against himself and his family.

“From the very start I’ve had a Facebook campaign to try and get me removed,” he said.

“I’ve had my children threatened by students, I’ve had to have the police around my house on a Saturday night to make sure they weren’t attacked.

“I’ve had a parent threaten to attack me in the school.

“And all because we’re trying to put structure and discipline in place so staff can teach and students can learn.

“It’s important that I create an environment where that can happen.”

The father-of-two, who is originally from the West Midlands, had previously taught in Teesside before he took his first job in Sunderland, the city he has called home almost continuously since he first moved there in the early 1990s.

He had been in post at Farringdon for about a year and a half when Ofsted inspectors turned up for their most recent visit, in April.

And although his work still wasn’t enough to stop the school receiving its third ‘Requires Improvement’ rating in a row, assessors did at least note his reforms were starting to have an effect.

“I’ve had to make massive changes in the school to make this an environment where learning takes place,” he said, describing the school he inherited.

“The staff had lost the classrooms, discipline was very poor and I think students felt this was more of an institution than a school and the environment wasn’t conducive to good learning.

“We made massive changes, putting behaviour policies in place to ensure the students came here to learn, so that staff could teach again and along the way that has been a very difficult process.

“I’ve had a lot of hostility from the local community – a very vocal minority have been very challenging and I’ve had myself and my family threatened because we’ve had to take the school back.”

Despite the opposition, Mr Holder says improvements are clear to see, with a ‘more stable, calmer environment’, pupils taking more ‘pride’ in their uniforms and absences now ‘rare’.

Importantly, he says, it no long takes staff up to 20 minutes to bring a class under control at the beginning of a lesson before they start teaching.

And he hopes that the current stage of his project at the school could be complete in about 18 months, when it will be ready to be graded ‘Good’ again for the first time since 2008, before it converted to an academy and it was still known as Farringdon Community Sports College.

He added: “I think in the next 18 months we will be due our next Ofsted inspection and I hope we will show a two year improvement and then we can get to being a ‘Good’ school.

“But I will never be completely satisfied, if you stand still you go backwards.”

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service