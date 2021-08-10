East Durham College sixth form students celebrate 100 per cent pass rate for sixth year

Luke Coxon gained three A* grades and will be studying law at Newcastle University.

Results at ED6, part of East Durham College, in Peterlee, show:

*55% of students achieved A* to A grades;

*78% achieved A* to B grades;

Evan Carroll

*93% achieved A* to C grades;

*100% achieved A* to E grades.

Senior college staff have praised their colleagues and the students after course were disrupted by the onset of the pandemic.

College principal Suzanne Duncan said: “Another fantastic year. Our students work so hard every year to get to where they need to go, and they really thrive because of the exceptionally talented teaching staff we have here at the college.

“All of our students, and their families, should be incredibly proud of their achievements, and we look forward to hearing of our students’ continued success as they go on to university or into work.”

Wanda Scott, head of ED6, added: “I am absolutely over the moon for our students.

It’s been a really tough couple of years with the pandemic hitting education hard, but you just have to look at some of the results our students have achieved to see how hard they’re really worked this year.”

ED6 student Evan Carroll, 19, from Hartlepool, earned 4 A* grades in English literature, English language, history and law and will be moving on to study English at Durham University this September.