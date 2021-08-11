Durham university launch investigation into social media video showing white man in black face make-up allegedly dressed as Kanye West

An investigation has been launched by Durham University after a video of a white man wearing black make-up, apparently dressed as Kanye West was posted on social media.

Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 8:49 pm
Durham University's Palatine Centre.

Durham university has launched an investigation after a video which shows a white man in blackface was posted on online.

The University was made aware of the video amid claims it had been posted by one of its students.

A whistleblower said the person who posted the video claimed the man who wore black make-up said he was dressed as a chimney sweep, not Kayne West, despite him wearing a gold chain and trainers.

She tweeted: “The person who posted this claims that the guy is dressed up as a ‘chimney sweeper.’

“Gold chain + cap + Yeezys = chimney sweeper???”

An image showing the man in black make-up posing next to a woman dressed like Kim Kardashian was also posted online.

Inquiries have established that the person featured in the clip was not a Durham University student, but an investigation is continuing into who posted it online.

A university spokesperson said: “We have investigated this social media post and it appears that the individual featured is not a Durham University student.

“We continue to look into the circumstances in which the video was posted.”

In a series of tweets the university said there was no place for racism at Durham.

The university tweeted: “We condemn this post, which violates the values and behaviours that we uphold as a University community.”

It added: “Our students are regularly reminded to display positive and collegial conduct, and exercise responsibility and respect for others, particularly through their social media interactions.”

