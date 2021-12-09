BBC Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover 2021 will see 30 new DJs and presenters given the opportunity to be broadcast as part of the UK’s biggest youth radio station.

The initiative will take place between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and MA Radio University of Sunderland graduate, Emma Millen, is one of the lucky few to have been chosen.

She said: “I’m buzzing to bring some Geordie energy to Radio 1 during the festive period. I am super-proud of being a north-east lass and to be given this opportunity to do what I love, have a laugh and be me on such a massive platform. It’s a dream come true.

“This has proven to me that it doesn’t matter where you are from - you can do it.”

Despite graduating last year, the 24-year-old is still involved with the University’s community radio station Spark, producing the Dance Revolution show every Friday night.

Emma added: “I would love to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped me at Spark. They have been nothing but supportive and have pushed me to achieve what I never thought I could.

University of Sunderland graduate Emma Millen at the Radio 1 studios.

“Spark truly has made me the presenter and producer I am today.”

Emma now hopes to emulate fellow Sunderland graduate and Spark presenter Jordan North, who now presents BBC Radio 1’s Drivetime show.

She said: “Jordan North is a massive inspiration to me. Being a northern presenter myself, I always thought I would have to change to fit on national radio, but it goes to show I can be a true north-east lass.

“I listen to Jordan all the time and for my Radio 1 Christmas show to play out during what would normally be his slot is an honour.”

Richard Berry, Senior Lecturer in Radio and Podcasting at the University of Sunderland, said: ‘I’m really looking forward to hearing Emma on national radio.

“She’s worked so hard to make this happen and really deserves this amazing opportunity. If anyone can follow Jordan’s lead, it’s Emma.”

