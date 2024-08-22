Thousands of youngsters across the city have been collecting their GCSE results.Thousands of youngsters across the city have been collecting their GCSE results.
19 happy pictures capturing the emotions of GCSE results day in Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:38 BST

It has been another emotional day in Sunderland as thousands of youngsters have been collecting their GCSE results.

There were tears of joy, relief and despair and the Sunderland Echo was there to catch it all on camera.

Check out these 19 amazing photographs capturing the highs and lows of the emotional rollercoaster of GCSE results day.

Whitburn C of E Academy pupil Alistair O'Neill reacts after opening his GCSE results.

1. Pure joy

Whitburn C of E Academy pupil Alistair O'Neill reacts after opening his GCSE results. | sn Photo: SN

Emily Davison attained an impressive seven grade 9s and three grade 8s.

2. Star student.

Emily Davison attained an impressive seven grade 9s and three grade 8s. | Whitburn CofE Academy. Photo: Whitburn CofE Academy.

Students at St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy have been celebrating their GCSE success.

3. Happy faces.

Students at St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy have been celebrating their GCSE success. | sn Photo: SN

Twins Madeleine and Dylan Roe were two of Whitburn C of E Academy's top performing pupils.

4. Double delight..

Twins Madeleine and Dylan Roe were two of Whitburn C of E Academy's top performing pupils. | Whitburn CofE Academy. Photo: Whitburn CofE Academy.

