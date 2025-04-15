Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silver medal winning Olympian Kieran Reilly achieves an amazing feat by achieving a world-first BMX trick in Manchester on Saturday night.

The 12th of April was a night of many firsts (11 to be exact) as that was the amount of world-first tricks seen at Red Bull Featured.

Among a crowd of 2,000 people, Newcastle-born Kieran Reilly alongside American Hannah Roberts were crowned Red Bull Featured Champions in Manchester Central

Kieran Reilly, Logan Martin and Kenneth Tencio are seen on the podium at Red Bull Featured in Manchester Central, United Kingdom, on Saturday April 12th, 2025. | Red Bull

The weekend didn’t start off so great for Kieran after being taken to A&E and hooked up to an IV with suspected appendicitis only that previous evening.

Kieran said: "Coming into the event last couple of days, it's not been the run up I was hoping for at all. I spent 24 hours in Manchester Royal Infirmary on an IV drip and was just trying to get whatever was in me out, I was throwing up all day. They suspected appendicitis so I was doing scans, bloods and that just wasn't the mindset I wanted to be in a before the competition. Coming into practice, I knew I wasn't 100% so just focused on trying to recover the best I could. The crowd and the atmosphere was what really gave me that little bit extra to push the boundaries."

Kieran Reilly performs at Red Bull Featured in Manchester Central, United Kingdom on Saturday April 12th, 2025. | Red Bull

However, he managed to pull through and performed some awe-inspiring tricks such as the “540 Triple Tailwhip to Bar Spin” and the “720 Triple Tailwhip.”

When it got down to the end, multiple riders were in the running to win the competition but it was Kieran Reilly who managed to claim victory with his final jump which secured him the all-important points for his world-first.

After winning, Kieran Reilly said: “I’ve been so excited for this event as soon as it was announced. I was buzzing to get out there. It’s a different type of pressure from other events as you’re aiming to give the crowd something they’ve never seen before. I was hurting a lot before my last attempt but I just gritted my teeth and went for something I thought could win me the title. I’m so glad it came off and to win is the best feeling.”