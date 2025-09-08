Residents at Redcar and Cleveland Care Home enjoy dancing with ribbons and a special birthday celebration

Residents at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home in Redcar and Cleveland, enjoyed a joyful day of music, movement, and celebration as they took part in a colourful “Dancing with Ribbons” activity.

The wellbeing team provided ribbons on sticks, and residents waved and danced along to some of their favourite songs. The activity brought lots of smiles, laughter, and energy to the room, with residents relishing the chance to be active while socialising with friends.

“Dancing with ribbons is such a wonderful activity for the body, mind, and soul. It was brilliant to see everyone getting involved, moving to the music, and having so much fun together,” said Wellbeing Coordinators Paul Wild and Beverley Kitching.

The day was made even more special as residents came together to celebrate the birthday of fellow resident, Lynn Matthews. The celebration added to the atmosphere of joy and togetherness, making it a memorable occasion for all.

Residents at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home with ribbons

Among those who took part in the day’s festivities were residents Lynn Matthews, Marg Brewis, Stuart Stevens, Doreen Bum, Freda Dent, Julie Mcreath, Mauren Vaughan, Iris Wilson, Val, Kath Dawson, Leila Wilson, Elaine Green, and Brenda Verrill.

Paul and Beverley added: “What a brilliant day it has been, filled with music, dancing, and celebration. Our residents truly enjoyed every moment.”

HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home is dedicated to providing engaging activities that enhance wellbeing, helping residents stay active, connected, and happy.

To learn more about HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home or to find a care home near you, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.