Penrith care home appeals for people to send birthday cards to ‘incredible’ resident for 100th birthday

HC-One’s Winters Park Care Home, in Penrith, Cumbria, is appealing for kind-hearted people to send birthday cards to a resident who is turning 100.

Winters Park resident Joan Alice Jenkins, 99, was born on April 25, 1925, in Liverpool. Joan has led an exciting life, filled with love and laughter. As a career, Joan worked as a typist, but her true passions were taking long walks in the Lake District, completing big puzzles, and having a good game of cards.

Joan has also got a keen eye for wildlife and flowers - she likes watching the fish swim in Winter Park Care Home’s tank. Joan has always been a very private person, but she enjoys sitting in the lounge with fellow residents.

Joan has had quite the journey, moving to Cumbria a few years ago to be closer to her beloved sister. Sadly, her sister has since passed, making Winters Park her true family.

Joan has a secret love for pink wafer biscuits, getting her nails done, and humming along to her favourite song, ‘Who’s Your Lady Friend?’ by Harry Fragson. The team are helping make Joan’s birthday wishes come true by hosting a birthday party for Joan and her friends at Winters Park on her birthday.

However, the team at HC-One’s Winters Park Care Home would like to make it extra special. Winters Park Care Home are asking people to send centurion Joan a birthday card as it "would mean so much” to her.

When asked what her secret is to a long life, Joan Jenkins said: “My secret to living a long life is keeping busy by having lots of hobbies and my love of pink wafer biscuits!”

Egle Orante, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Winters Park Care Home, commented: “From everyone here at Winters Park, we would like to wish Joan a fantastic 100th birthday. We look forward to celebrating Joan’s birthday with her. To mark this amazing milestone birthday, we’re rallying together to get Joan at least 100 birthday cards – one for every year of her incredible life!

“Whether it’s a store-bought card, a handmade masterpiece, or just a simple note, we want to fill her day with lots of love and laughter. It would mean so much to Joan, reading the well wishes and messages from others in the local community.”

Any cards people wish to send should be sent to: F.A.O. Mrs Joan Alice Jenkins, Winters Park Care Home, Pategill Road, Penrith, Cumbria, CA11 8RG.