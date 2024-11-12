Coolavanny Mercy bids for emotional and record-breaking Premier Greyhound Racing Classic crown

A professional footballer turned greyhound trainer who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease is hoping to have his spirits lifted on Friday in a major competition final.

Jimmy Wright played for Leeds United and St Johnstone before concluding his career in Australia after which he swapped boots for paws by fulfilling a lifetime ambition of working in greyhound racing.

The 67-year-old has been assistant trainer to partner Angela Harrison at their kennels in Alnwick, Northumberland, where together they’ve won some of the sport’s most prestigious competitions including the All England Cup and Grand Prix.

A year on from Jimmy’s MND diagnosis, the couple are dreaming of adding an unprecedented fourth Premier Greyhound Racing Classic to their honours’ list when Coolavanny Mercy runs in the £20,000 final at Sunderland Stadium on Friday night.

Angela Harrison and Jimmy Wright.

It would provide a brief respite for Jimmy and Angela who will watch the race from home due to Jimmy’s deteriorating health from the disease which affects more than 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time.

A two-times Category One competition finalist, Coolavanny Mercy has been drawn in Trap Five for Sunderland Stadium’s feature race. And with a fast start from the traps, Angela sees no reason why they can’t be in the mix.

“Reaching the final gave everyone a huge lift,” said Angela. “Qualifying for a Category One final is a big achievement and Jimmy was delighted.

“It’s been a tough year, and we won’t make it trackside for the final but we’ll be watching the race at home and keeping our fingers crossed. Winning the Classic would mean so much to us both.

“She (Coolavanny Mercy) will be one of the strongest greyhounds in the race towards the end so if she can trap well she has every chance.

“We’re happy with the draw and her running style does suit the smaller tracks which will work to our advantage. Her semi final was a tough race with a lot of early pace on her inside but she has proven herself to be capable of qualifying for Category One finals before so hopefully it’s a case of third time lucky.”

Joining Coolavanny Mercy in the final are locally trained Bramble Linton and Unanimous Leon for north-east trainers Steven Anderson and Tom Heilbron respectively.

Matt Dartnall’s Fire and Ice, David Mullins’ Brindle Bully and Garry Hamilton’s Oscar the Grouch complete the race which will be supported by seven Open Races and four graded races with the first race due off at 7.08pm. Tickets, trackside packages and restaurant bookings can be made by clicking here. Doors open at 6.15pm.

2024 Premier Greyhound Racing Classic final: Bramble Linton, Fire and Ice, Unanimous Leon, Oscar the Grouch, Coolavanny Mercy, Brindle Bully.