The Green Energy Bureau

The Green Energy Advice Bureau which specialises in the procurement of renewable business energy is offering sales roles with an October 4 start date.

The company growth goes against the current trend in the energy sector with two suppliers Green and Avro ceasing trading in recent days.

Green Energy Advice Bureau – based in Weymouth House, Newcastle Business Park, with an additional Sunderland site – aim to offer the positions as a lifeline to those recently made redundant.

Candidates interested in available roles require no energy experience, but at least one year in a sales role. The careers on offer include Lead Generators, Energy Consultants, Strategic Account Managers and Sales Administration.

Paul Cobb, director, said: “This is a very challenging time for the energy market. We are deeply saddened to see businesses collapsing on a weekly basis.

“As a business which is at the heart of the North East, we continue to expand, due to the continued success of a solid growth plan and want to extend our reach to those affected by the news with an interview guarantee.

“All our roles offer fantastic basics, great benefits and vigorous training through the GEAB Academy, which ensures they have all the support and confidence to enjoy a long and successful career in our business.”