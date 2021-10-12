City-based housebuilder Avant Homes has started construction on a 17-acre plot to bring a further 94 homes to its Wellington Park development.

The second phase of the development, located on Riverside Road, north east of the city centre, received planning approval from Sunderland City Council in January 2021.

Wellington Park’s new phase will feature a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes across a selection of 17 Avant Homes’ signature housetypes. Once complete, the estate will comprise 118 homes.

The first phase of 24 homes at the development was delivered by private housebuilder Berkeley DeVeer which acquired Avant Homes in April this year.

Avant is expected to launch the new phase this month, with the first homes estimated to be ready for occupation in March. The entire second phase expected to take around two years to complete.

The firm is also planning to contribute almost £325,000 towards local education and a children’s play area.

Avant Homes North East managing director Jennifer Tupman said: “We’re very pleased to have works underway on this new phase of development at Wellington Park in Sunderland, contributing further to the provision of much-needed homes in this area and creating job opportunities for local people.

“As a Sunderland-based business, we are hugely excited to be a part of this development and are looking forward to seeing works progress over the coming months.”

Wellington Park will be the second development currently under construction in Sunderland for Avant Homes. The developer is also building 82 new homes at Lowry Park three miles away in Seaburn.

Situated just two and a half miles from Sunderland city centre, the location provides excellent commuter links to Gateshead, Newcastle and South Shields, and is also ideally situated for local schools and amenities.

Based in Sunderland, Avant Homes North East is part of the Avant Homes group, one of the leading private developers of residential property in the UK.

It currently has 13 developments under construction stretching from North Tyneside to Yarm in Teesside.

For further information visit www.avanthomes.co.uk.