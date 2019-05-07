Work starts on £28.5million project to transform historic Lambton Estate

Work has started on the first phase of a £28.5million scheme to transform part of the Lambton Estate.

The move sees civil and building works under way on the new Eastern Village, as part of the initial phase of the redevelopment of Lambton Park. The project involve creating a new southern estate gateway that will allow future development of the historic site.

How the new homes will look

The development will feature 69 luxury four and five-bed terraced properties framing a formal boulevard as part of North East architect Pod’s vision to regenerate one of the most significant historical locations in the North of England.

The first properties, which will be ready towards the end of the year, are part of an ambitious project that will eventually see hundreds of new homes, offices, shops and open spaces created on the 200-acre site, providing funds for investment in the estate.

Planning permission for the scheme was granted three years ago.

The sale of new homes will help to fund conservation work on a host of listed buildings across Lambton Park, including the restoration of the castle and the iconic Lamb Bridge.

Upwards of 500 jobs are linked to the housebuilding phase of the development, with further positions created as part of the wider regeneration of Lambton Park.

Pod is working for scheme developers Miller Homes.

Pod director Craig Van Bedaf said the project was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to design new housing in an exceptional setting: “Our ambition for the first phase of housing at Lambton Park is grand and reflects our ability to fashion a sense of time and place from concept through to final delivery,” he said.

“Architectural excellence delivered through imaginative and contextual responses, has seen us draw on the plethora of individual features and the architectural language of the existing buildings; interpreting, incorporating and enriching these in our overarching design concept.”

The project also sees the involvement of renowned architect and interior designer, Ben Pentreath, whose input has ensured the design is in keeping with the heritage of the estate.

Craig added that the long-standing partnership between Pod and Miller Homes would be pivotal: “Our partnership with Miller is built on trust, honesty and friendship,” he said.

“It’s been critical throughout the design and planning process and will be key to delivering beautiful, distinctive homes, which will be of outstanding architectural quality, adding to the character of those already found elsewhere at Lambton Park.”