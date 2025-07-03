On Thursday, June 26 the 3rd Annual North East Apprenticeship Awards took place in Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers and nominees celebrated 14 award categories, recognising both outstanding apprentices and the employers and training providers who support them.

The event was sponsored by the University of Sunderland, Newcastle College, Northumberland Skills, New College Durham and North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners of the North East Apprenticeship Awards | National World

The apprentices recognised at this year’s event truly excel in their fields, bridging the gap between education and the workforce while setting new standards for their peers.

The ceremony highlighted not only how these talented individuals are contributing to the success of businesses across the region, but also how they are building promising careers of their own.

The awards serve as a platform to showcase the outstanding contributions of apprentices, employers, and training providers across the North East.

The task of choosing winners was challenging due to the exceptional quality of entries. Nevertheless, every participant is commended for their achievements and the positive impact they are making in the realm of apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the the event, a total of £2,252 was raised for Charity Partner Aphasia Support. Aphasia is a language disorder which affects a person’s ability to speak, read, write and understand language. It is often the devastating result of a stroke or head injury.

There are an estimated 350,000 people living with a diagnosis of Aphasia in the UK. The hidden disability is life-changing. Many find it challenging to navigate daily life, resulting in loneliness and isolation.

The winners throughout the night were as follows:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year sponsored by New Durham College - Dan Heslop, Wessington Cryogenics

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advanced Apprentice of the Year - Joe Allan, Gentoo Group Ltd

Higher Apprentice of the Year - Rebecca Ball, Newcastle University Careers Service

Degree Apprentice of the Year - Luke Evans, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year - Mollie Sudder, Q9 Cladding Solutions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Newcastle College - Ethan Carter, NG Bailey

Construction Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Northumberland Skills - Olivia Hastie, Enlighten Limited

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year Award - Chloe Horn, Durham County Council

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year Award sponsored by University of Sunderland - Liam Imray, Mesma

Mentor of the Year - Geoff Scott, Keepmoat

Apprentice Ambassador - Tehya McElvouge, Newcastle College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SME Employer of the Year sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network - Alpek Polyester UK Ltd

Large Employer of the Year - Northumberland County Council

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.