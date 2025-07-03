Winners of North Eat Apprenticehip Awards named as young people and companies recognised
Organisers and nominees celebrated 14 award categories, recognising both outstanding apprentices and the employers and training providers who support them.
The event was sponsored by the University of Sunderland, Newcastle College, Northumberland Skills, New College Durham and North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.
The apprentices recognised at this year’s event truly excel in their fields, bridging the gap between education and the workforce while setting new standards for their peers.
The ceremony highlighted not only how these talented individuals are contributing to the success of businesses across the region, but also how they are building promising careers of their own.
The awards serve as a platform to showcase the outstanding contributions of apprentices, employers, and training providers across the North East.
The task of choosing winners was challenging due to the exceptional quality of entries. Nevertheless, every participant is commended for their achievements and the positive impact they are making in the realm of apprenticeships.
As part of the the event, a total of £2,252 was raised for Charity Partner Aphasia Support. Aphasia is a language disorder which affects a person’s ability to speak, read, write and understand language. It is often the devastating result of a stroke or head injury.
There are an estimated 350,000 people living with a diagnosis of Aphasia in the UK. The hidden disability is life-changing. Many find it challenging to navigate daily life, resulting in loneliness and isolation.
The winners throughout the night were as follows:
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year sponsored by New Durham College - Dan Heslop, Wessington Cryogenics
Advanced Apprentice of the Year - Joe Allan, Gentoo Group Ltd
Higher Apprentice of the Year - Rebecca Ball, Newcastle University Careers Service
Degree Apprentice of the Year - Luke Evans, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year - Mollie Sudder, Q9 Cladding Solutions
Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Newcastle College - Ethan Carter, NG Bailey
Construction Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Northumberland Skills - Olivia Hastie, Enlighten Limited
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year Award - Chloe Horn, Durham County Council
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year Award sponsored by University of Sunderland - Liam Imray, Mesma
Mentor of the Year - Geoff Scott, Keepmoat
Apprentice Ambassador - Tehya McElvouge, Newcastle College
SME Employer of the Year sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network - Alpek Polyester UK Ltd
Large Employer of the Year - Northumberland County Council
