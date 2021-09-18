Win tickets to see Vengaboys, Levellers, 2Unlimited and more at Sunderland's Kubix Festival

Vengaboys

Kubix Festival returns to Herrington Country Park on Saturday, October 2 and Friday, October 8 with a host of acts spanning different genres.

Each day will host an array of live acts and DJs performing across two stages in two big tops.

A food and drink village will also offer a global choice of offerings and there are lots of bars to cut down on queues.

2Unlimited

Saturday 2nd October is the festival’s rock /alternative day and includes Levellers, Peter Hook & the Light, New Model Army, Cast, Futureheads, The Selecter, Sleeper, The Farm, The Wedding Present, Wilko Johnson, Primitives and much more.

Festival-goers will be able to sing-a-long to all their hits that includes Levellers. What A Beautiful Day, Cast’s Free Me, The Farm’s All Together Now, Sleepers Sale Of The Century and more.

The following Friday, on October 8, celebrates dance and pop with acts including Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, B*Witched, N-Trance, East 17, Ultra Nate and many more.

Get ready to dance to all their classic hits that include the No1 singles from The Vengaboys Boom Boom Boom Boom, D-ream’s Things Can Only Get Better, East 17 Stay Another Day and B*witched’s Blame It On The Weatherman, alongside Top 10’s from 2Unlimited’s No Limits, N-Trance with Set You Free and more.

East 17

Operations director Alex Hutchinson said: "After a nightmare 18 months for everyone we are very excited to finally announce that Kubix Festival will be going ahead this year on Saturday 2nd October, with some of the finest rock, indie and more and Friday 8th October for a pop dance party to remember.

"Held on two stages, both in huge big tops, each day, with a sound and light production to remember, we're proud to be bringing live music back to the North East at last.”

Final Advance Discount tickets and details at www.kubixfestival.com. Ticket holders will need to provide proof of vaccine or a negative lateral flow test.

Who’s on the bill

Levellers

Saturday, October 2. Rock / alternative day

::Levellers, Peter Hook & the Light, The Futureheads, New Model Army, Cast, The Selector, Wilko Johnson, The Wedding Present, Sleeper, Hugh Cornwell, The Farm, The Primitives, Dreadzone and more.

Friday, October 8. Dance / pop day

::Vengaboys, 2Unlimited, B*witched, N-trance, East 17, Culture Beat, Ultra Nate, D-Ream plus DJs.

Win

We have a pair of tickets to give away for Kubix on October 2, as well as another pair for October 8, with each pair worth £53.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the pairs return the token in today’s paper, Saturday, September 18, to Kubix Competition, Sunderland Echo, 1st floor, North East BIC, Wearfield, Enterprise Park East, Sunderland. Make sure to include your name and contact number, as well as which day you would like to attend.

Closing date: Tuesday, September 28. You only need one token to enter.

