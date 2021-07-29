Why there is a shortage of staff in the hospitality industry - and how we can help your business

Job postings in the hospitality sector, meanwhile, have risen well above their pre-pandemic levels.

Staff shortages are due to a number of factors, including furloughed staff finding work elsewhere, European workers not returning, people having health fears of working in the industry and the ongoing closure of many venues..

A quarter of licensed premises – an estimated 25,000 venues – are still closed, according to industry statistics firm CGA and AlixPartners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are hopes within hospitality to recruit more chefs. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.

Related content: Why working in the hospitality industry is so rewarding

It is estimated that around 27% of hospitality staff have returned to work after being on furlough.

Do you own or run a hospitality business and are you looking for staff to join your team?

JPIMedia’s experienced recruitment advisors can help to support you – from searching databases of CVs to designing eye-catching adverts.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.