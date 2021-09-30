Exhibitors including Just Eat, Hays Travel, the Armed Forces, Gentoo, Sunderland Home Care Associates, Nexus as well as Haskel Europe Ltd, printers Simpson Group and Chemviron Carbon will take part in a major recruitment fair at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, October 6.

As part of the City of Sunderland Business Festival more than 40 companies, colleges and apprenticeship providers will be exhibiting at an event at the Stadium of Light.

And that means opportunities in sectors including healthcare, communication, hospitality and construction among many others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Th jobs fair will take place at the Stadium of Light

Many of the region’s top colleges will also be showcasing their offering, including MPCT which prepares young people for a career in the military, along with recruitment agencies such as Penshaw View, B-Skill, BL Training and Milltech Training.

The day will also include a number of presentations, including one from Nissan showcasing how to work for the company.

The event runs from 10am until 3pm, is free to attend and is targeted at everyone from pupils and school leavers to anyone looking for work or a possible change in career or upskilling.

The City of Sunderland Business Festival is being organised by Sunderland Business Partnership and Chair Ellen Thinnesen is delighted so many companies have signed up to take part.

“There are some fantastic exhibitors taking part in the event, with some real job opportunities available,” she said.

“We hope people will turn up in force to take advantage to find out more about what these many organisations do and what they can offer.”