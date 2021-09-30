What companies are taking part in the Stadium of Light jobs fair? Just Eat, Gentoo, Hays Travel and Nexus among those involved
Hundreds of jobs with some of the North East’s biggest names are up for grabs in Sunderland next month.
Exhibitors including Just Eat, Hays Travel, the Armed Forces, Gentoo, Sunderland Home Care Associates, Nexus as well as Haskel Europe Ltd, printers Simpson Group and Chemviron Carbon will take part in a major recruitment fair at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, October 6.
As part of the City of Sunderland Business Festival more than 40 companies, colleges and apprenticeship providers will be exhibiting at an event at the Stadium of Light.
And that means opportunities in sectors including healthcare, communication, hospitality and construction among many others.
Many of the region’s top colleges will also be showcasing their offering, including MPCT which prepares young people for a career in the military, along with recruitment agencies such as Penshaw View, B-Skill, BL Training and Milltech Training.
The day will also include a number of presentations, including one from Nissan showcasing how to work for the company.
The event runs from 10am until 3pm, is free to attend and is targeted at everyone from pupils and school leavers to anyone looking for work or a possible change in career or upskilling.
The City of Sunderland Business Festival is being organised by Sunderland Business Partnership and Chair Ellen Thinnesen is delighted so many companies have signed up to take part.
“There are some fantastic exhibitors taking part in the event, with some real job opportunities available,” she said.
“We hope people will turn up in force to take advantage to find out more about what these many organisations do and what they can offer.”