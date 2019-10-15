The comments come following a report, published in the Sunday Times, which found that Sunderland would be one of the worst-hit areas for job losses if the UK left the EU without a deal on Thursday, October 31.

Sunderland voted for Brexit in the 2016 EU Referendum, with a majority of 61%.

In response to the report, which also revealed that 29 of the 33 worst-hit places also voted to Leave, dozens of Echo readers argued that the consequences of a potential no-deal Brexit are still unclear.

Echo readers have been sharing their views on the impact a no-deal Brexit could have on the city.

Some said that Sunderland has “always coped” – and that the predictions for what could happen following Brexit are “scaremongering at its absolute finest”.

In the EU Referendum, 17.4million people voted to Leave, while 16.1million opted for Remain.

Other readers expressed concerns about the impact a no-deal Brexit would have on Sunderland’s economy and employment, including at Nissan’s plant in the city.

Speaking last week as the car giant's new Juke rolled off the production line on Wearside, Gianluca de Ficchy, the firm's European Chairman, said it was looking for “clarity" over what no deal would mean for production.

This is what you said on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Jon Elliott: “Well I said to my wife and mates that after the referendum Nissan would be gone after five years. Let’s wait and see, eh?”

Catherine Meddes: “So what is new? We have always coped. I trained the unemployed for many years and got lots of them into jobs with qualifications.”

Are you concerned about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the North East region?

Tony Prescott: “Come on admit it … how many of you have even a remote inkling of what Brexit entails? I voted Leave but I’d definitely vote to Remain depending on a deal that was negotiated!”

Ivor Prestwood: “Sunderland could also be one of the biggest beneficiaries with all of the exports and low rate of the pound.”

Kristian Trout: “Why don’t we just leave like agreed by the majority and make our own way like we did for centuries before.”

Stretch Limo: “Why is everyone saying it's scaremongering. Nissan have already said it could have a huge impact on car production in Sunderland if we leave without a deal.”

Sunderland would be one of the hardest hit areas in the country for job losses after a No-deal Brexit, says a leaked Government report.

Iris Walls: “Nissan has just started manufacturing the Juke at Sunderland. They are having a massive recruitment drive. How much evidence do people need?”

Gillian Callaghan: “If there was any justice in the world the job losses and other negative consequences would be confined to the 25% of the population who voted Leave.”

Neil Gordon: “Thatcher ripped the heart out of this region and many working class people here think ex-public schoolboys like Farage, Boris and Rees-Mogg will put it back? Give your collective heads a wobble.”

Vicky Louise Askew: “Scaremongering at its absolute finest.”