Want to be an apprentice with Sunderland's Gentoo? Here's how you can get find out more

Sunderland-based housing association Gentoo Group has 16 new apprenticeship opportunities on offer, the company has announced.

The apprenticeships are in different roles across the business, including housing management, arboriculture, electrical, gas, plumbing and heating engineering, surveying, paralegal, and business administration.

Salaries start at £12,500, £5,200 above minimum wage, and increase by an additional £3,000 on successful completion of each year of the two- to four-year apprenticeships.

The roles also come with 24 days paid holiday (plus bank holidays) and a company pension scheme.

Gentoo has created 260 apprenticeships in its history, with 90% of apprentices going on to full-time, permanent employment within the business.

Amy Kelsey and Harry McMullen joined Gentoo as apprentices in 2017 and have successfully completed formal qualifications as part of their training.

Amy Kelsey, who joined Gentoo as a payroll apprentice, said: “I wanted to learn while I worked so I chose to join Gentoo on an apprenticeship two years ago.

“In that time, I’ve been given so many opportunities to develop my skills and grow as an individual. I’ve been supported throughout my apprenticeship and think it’s a great way to gain experience while learning new skills.”

Harry McMullen, a sales and marketing apprentice in Gentoo Homes, the Group’s commercial arm, said: “I’ve really enjoyed my apprenticeship and have learned a lot in my role.

“I’ve not only earned a Level 3 qualification but gained some fantastic practical experience that will help me throughout my career.

"I highly recommend an apprenticeship to anyone looking to learn while working.”

The apprenticeship recruitment day will provide a chance to learn more about the 16 vacancies, talk to people currently working in those roles, and to get advice and information on the application and interview process.

Nigel Wilson, Gentoo Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re looking for people who are as passionate about Sunderland as we are and who will dedicate themselves to delivering good-quality homes, neighbourhoods and services to our tenants.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to earn while you learn valuable trade or professional skills. I urge anyone interested in an exciting career in housing to visit our apprenticeship recruitment event on 8 June.”

Gentoo’s apprenticeship recruitment day will take place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday at Akeler House, Doxford International Business Park, Sunderland, SR3 3XR.

Applications for the apprenticeships can be made online at www.gentoopeople.com from from June 8 until June 28.

Gentoo Group manages over 28,000 social housing properties in Sunderland.

Its commercial arm, Gentoo Homes, is a profit for purpose business that builds around 200 homes per year for sale, which helps to generate subsidy to support the delivery of more affordable rented homes across the city.