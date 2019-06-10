Two new bright sparks for Seaward Electronic

Electrical safety testing expert Seaward Electronic has made two new appointments to its board of directors.

Experienced systems engineer Jonathan Odonde joins the Peterlee-based business as chief technology officer, while financial expert Graham Lawrence takes on the role of finance director.

The appointments mark the latest step for Seaward – a global leader in the manufacture of electrical testing equipment – after a strong year in sales.

Managing director Andrew Upton said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Jonathan and Graham to our leadership team.

“Since becoming part of the GMC-I group in 2015, we have worked hard to establish a management structure that supports our staff and gives them real opportunities to develop and shape the business.

“The appointments of Jonathan and Graham, who are working to develop our people and our company, are critical to the success of this.

“We are delighted to have been able to attract such experienced leaders and their respective technical and commercial achievements speak for themselves.

“I have great confidence that both Jonathan and Graham will help us continue to grow our market presence.”

Jonathan said: “I am excited to be joining Seaward at this pivotal time in the business. The company is a major player in the electrical safety and biomedical industries and the opportunity to be part of a team that develops such innovative solutions in these sectors was incredibly attractive.

“I am very much looking forward to helping develop Seaward’s technology strategy and helping the company achieve its ambitious business goals.”

Graham Lawrence commented: “Andrew and the board’s passion for the business was evident from my first interview and I felt early on that I wanted to be part of the Seaward team and its plans for the future.

“In my new role I am looking forward to bringing wide ranging industrial experience that will help us introduce new systems and challenge the status quo – something that is very much welcomed here.”