Transport firm hails Sunderland as ‘hotbed of industry’ as it backs Portfolio Awards

Stagecoach has recently partnered with Sunderland AFC and became the club’s Official Bus Partner. Pictured are Steve Walker (right), managing director of Stagecoach North East and Tony Davison, managing director of Sunderland AFC.

Stagecoach North East is on board once more as a sponsor of our annual search for the best in Wearside and County Durham businesses.

Steve Walker, Managing Director at Stagecoach North East’s Sunderland depot, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Portfolio Awards for another year and would like to thank the Sunderland Echo for involving us again.

“Sunderland is a hotbed of dynamic business and creativity, with key industrial initiatives engaging employees and local communities alike. The Portfolio Awards provide an excellent opportunity for the companies involved to take centre stage and gain the recognition that their great efforts deserve.”

The line-up of sponsors for this year's Portfolio Awards.

Sunderland-based Stagecoach North East provides local bus services across the region; in Sunderland, Newcastle, South Shields, Teesside and Hartlepool.

More than 13 million bus journeys are made by customers in Sunderland each year, and Stagecoach is one of the largest bus operators in the North East.

It is a major employer in the local economy with nearly 300 employees based at the Wheatsheaf bus depot.

And the bus company is making another impact on Wearside having recently partnered with Sunderland AFC and to become the club’s Official Bus Partner. Although in its infancy, the partnership sets out to create a range of engaging travel initiatives to improve supporters’ matchday experiences, whilst providing better value for families wishing to leave the car at home.

Mr Walker added: “I’d like to wish everyone the best of luck with their nominations and hope that everyone enjoys what promises to be a fantastic evening.”

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the Portfolio Awards a success.

Sunderland City Council is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

It is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.