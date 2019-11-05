South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust Chief Executive Ken Bremner.

And that praise comes from one of our excellent backers , the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The Trust is one of the area’s biggest employers, with over 8,000 highly skilled and dedicated staff serving a core population of just under half a million people, providing a range of hospital and community services.

Trust Chief Executive, Ken Bremner said: “As a major contributor to the local economy, we are delighted to be a sponsor of the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

The sponsors for the Portfolio Awards.

“The Wearside area, and the North East region as a whole, has a proud history of industry, commerce and innovation. The spirit which has driven success in these fields is still, fortunately, very much in evidence locally today. “Growing the economy is in everyone’s interest as it creates a better and healthier place in which to live and work.

“It is businesses, large and small, which are at the heart of such growth and The Portfolio Awards acknowledge the crucial contribution of businesses and individuals to ensuring that our local communities continue to thrive.”

The Trust is working to create outstanding hospital services for the future through the Path to Excellence programme.

It is also leading the project to create an ‘integrated care partnership’ across Durham, South Tyneside and Sunderland.

That aim is to collectively plan the delivery of more sustainable services across much bigger areas.

The Trust is one of a whole list of first-class sponsors of this year’s competition.

Sunderland City Council is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.It is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.Other sponsors are Gentoo, BIC, Station Taxis, Northern, Stagecoach, The Bid, Station Taxis, SAFC, Wilf Husband, Utility Alliance, Northern, Bradley Hall, Sunderland College and the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at the awards finale which will be held at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 7.

The Echo will be there to cover the event where more than 20 trophies will be handed out.

Watch out for full coverage online at www.sunderlandecho.com and on social media on the night, as well as in the Sunderland Echo.