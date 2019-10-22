They're all a step closer to winning! Here's this year's Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards shortlists

The judging panel for the Portfolio Awards.

Here are the businesses which are still in the running for this year’s Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

They came through the toughest judging process the awards has seen for years – and the standard has even gone up on last year’s superb level.

One judge commented: “The standard of entries this year has been outstanding” while another said: “It is good to see the calibre of company we have in the city.”

One said Sunderland should be proud of the standard of business it has in the city and a fourth said it was ‘brilliant’ that each category had been packed with top-class nominations.

Judges spent hours before coming up with their decisions. Even reaching the shortlist was an achievement in itself.

The winners will be announced at the awards finale which will be held at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 7.

The Echo will be there to cover the event where more than 20 trophies will be handed out.

Watch out for full coverage online at www.sunderlandecho.com and on social media on the night, as well as in the Sunderland Echo.

There will also be a post-event supplement in the Echo, filled with interviews and photographs of all the winners.

In the meantime here is the shortlist for this year’s competition and watch out for winners of other categories being revealed on the night.

And thanks as always to our tremendous sponsors. They are;

Sunderland City Council is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.It is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.Other sponsors are Gentoo, BIC, Station Taxis, Northern Rail, Stagecoach, The Bid, Station Taxis, SAFC, Wilf Husband, Utility Alliance, Northern, Bradley Hall, Sunderland College and the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

In the meantime, here are our shortlists;

Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by the Sunderland Echo).

Annabelle Lawson (Kitui).

Amy Kelsey (Gentoo).

Ellie Noble (Learning Curve).

Scott Ellis (Alpha Process Controls).

Health and Lifestyle Business (sponsored by the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust).

East Coast Fitness.

Club Zest.

Big Science.

Creative Industry Award (sponsored by SAFC).

New World Designs.

Poetic License.

Richard Beston.

National Glass Centre.

Employer of the Year (sponsored by the Sunderland Echo).

Sunderland College.

Gentoo.

Wonderful Wig Company.

Kitui.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council).

Maxim Brewery.

Kitui.

Club Zest.

New World Design.

Oculus.

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Wilf Husband).

AR Controls.

Emmerson Solicitors.

Hyperdrive Innovation.

Owben.

Richard Reed Solicitors.

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland College).

Kingsway Claims.

BGL.

Hays Travel.

Interflex.

Berghaus.

Best Use of Technology (sponsored by the Sunderland Echo).

SCS, Sunderland.

ResQ, Seaham.

Saggezza.

Hyperdrive Innovation.

Social Enterprise Award (sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre).

Beacon of Light.

Impeller Assurance.

North Star.

Homecare Associates.

Wonderful Wig Company.

City Centre Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland’s Business Improvement District).

Bradley Hall.

Emmersons Solicitors.

Roar Motion.

Designer childrenswear.

New Business of the Year (sponsored by Utility Alliance).

Breakfree Counselling.

Oopsy Down Town play cafe.

The Dogs.

Lighthouse Therapy Group.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award (sponsored by Bradley Hall).

Emmersons Solicitors.

Club Zest.

Hays Travel.

Best Green Business (sponsored by Stagecoach in Sunderland).

VBites.

Big Science.

Interflex.

Best Training Provider (sponsored by Northern).

Springboard.

Evidence Based Education.

Exporter of the Year (sponsored by the Sunderland Echo).

Hyperdrive Innovation.

Designer childrenswear.

Poetic License.

Berghaus.

Leisure Business of the Year (sponsored by Station Taxis).

Clean Bean restaurant and bar, Seaham.

Roker Hotel/Poetic License.

Theatre Space NE.

National Glass Centre.

Special Community Award (sponsored by Gentoo).

Keep Active (NE) CIC.

Veterans In Crisis.

Rainbow Foundation.

Wonderful Wig Company.

Sunshine Co-operative CIC.