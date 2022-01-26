The top 10 rated places for Chinese food in Sunderland, according to Trip Advisor reviews, ahead of Chinese New Year

With Tuesday, February 1, marking Chinese New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger, the Echo has compiled a top 10 list of places that serve Chinese food, according to Trip Advisor.

Chinese New Year tends to fall either in January or February and follows the lunar calendar – making it later than the Gregorian calendar which celebrates New Year on January 1.

Only businesses that have more than 10 submitted reviews on Trip Advisor have made the list.

Here are the top 10 rated places in Sunderland for Chinese food, according to Trip Advisor reviews.

1. Oriental Experience Oriental Experience on Chester Road has a five star rating on Trip Advisor from 15 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Borneo Bistro Borneo Bistro on Hylton Road has a rating of four and a half stars on Trip Advisor from 613 reviews. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Asiana Fusion Restaurant Asiana Fusion Restaurant at the Echo Building has a four and a half star rating from 582 Trip Advisor reviews. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Fountain Garden Fountain Garden on Queen's Crescent has a rating of four and a half stars on Trip Advisor from 70 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales