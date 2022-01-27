Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these Sunderland businesses zero and one star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out an assessment.

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Four Sunderland businesses were given a zero or one star food hygiene rating since November 2021.

When a business receives a low rating, food safety officers will give advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.

The food safety officer will also tell the business how quickly the improvement that they suggest must be made and will depend on the type of issues that need to be addressed.

If a safety officer finds that the business’s hygiene standards are very poor and there is a risk to public health, they could enforce a closure on that venue until it is safe for them to recommence trading.

SR1

King's Flavour, 4 - 5 Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX – rated zero stars on November 10, 2021.

SR2

Max & Son, 1 Eden Vale, Sunderland, SR2 7NJ – rated one star on November 25, 2021.

SR4

Spudalicious, 3 Kayll Road, Sunderland, SR4 7TN – rated one star on November 9, 2021.

SR6

Lugano, 151 Roker Avenue, Sunderland, SR6 0HQ – rated one star on November 2, 2021.

