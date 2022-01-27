The Sunderland businesses awarded zero and one star food hygiene ratings since November according to the Food Standards Agency
Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these Sunderland businesses zero and one star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out an assessment.
A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.
When a business receives a low rating, food safety officers will give advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.
The food safety officer will also tell the business how quickly the improvement that they suggest must be made and will depend on the type of issues that need to be addressed.
If a safety officer finds that the business’s hygiene standards are very poor and there is a risk to public health, they could enforce a closure on that venue until it is safe for them to recommence trading.
SR1
King's Flavour, 4 - 5 Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX – rated zero stars on November 10, 2021.
SR2
Max & Son, 1 Eden Vale, Sunderland, SR2 7NJ – rated one star on November 25, 2021.
SR4
Spudalicious, 3 Kayll Road, Sunderland, SR4 7TN – rated one star on November 9, 2021.
SR6
Lugano, 151 Roker Avenue, Sunderland, SR6 0HQ – rated one star on November 2, 2021.