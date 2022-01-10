Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels, including those in Sunderland, over the last 12 months.

With the Staycation being a top holiday choice in 2021, Travelodge hotel staff have reported a significant rise in items left behind in their hotels during the year.

Some of the items found at Sunderland High Street West’s Travelodge include a 6ft flower arch, a barrister’s cloak and wig, a Banksy print and a red wallet containing 3,000 Yen.

File photo dated 08/12/2021 of a Travelodge sign where staff at the 582 hotels reported a significant increase in holiday items being left behind during the last year. Issue date: Monday January 10, 2022. PA Photo. A dog called Beyonce, a drum kit, a 1940s typewriter and a suitcase full of Blackpool rock were among the items left behind by people who stayed at Travelodge hotels last year. See PA story INDUSTRY Travelodge. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

And at Sunderland Central Travelodge, discoveries included a divorce settlement, a 5ft crossword puzzle and a jewellers trunk of precious stones.

At Washington A1(M) Southbound Travelodge a family of garden gnomes and a suitcase full of business receipts were also left by visitors, while at Washington A1(M) Northbound a collection of ladybird books from the 80’s were found by staff.

Among the bizarre item found, the Travelodge said even beloved pets were left behind in their hotels – that included a Pomsky called Beyoncé who was left stranded at the Manchester Central branch.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels, including our hotels in Sunderland, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

"This year’s Lost & Found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

