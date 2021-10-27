Customers just can not get enough of the brand new pie which comes with a haunted face in it!

The ‘Halloween Face Pies’ were the creation of the Seaham company Tarts and Traybakes.

The outside may look ghoulish but inside, there is a tasty offering of corned beef and onion, cheese and onion or mince and onion depending on the customer’s preference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Halloween Face Pie produced by Tarts and Traybakes.

A series of limited edition pies were produced and each of them had a haunted face on the lid.

Tarts and Traybakes owner Nicola Ward said it started out as a joke.

"We found a photo of the idea on the internet and put this up as a joke as a little bit of engagement approaching Halloween.

"But we were inundated with requests to make the face pies and as such we finally caved in and agreed to do them and they sold out in minutes of putting them online."

Tarts and Traybakes founder Nicola Ward with one of her previous productions - cheesy chips in a pie for Sunderland AFC fans.

Tarts and Traybakes is a home bakery delivery service from Seaham which normally produces brownies and cake traybakes.

Nicola has been running Tarts and Traybakes for a year now, following the loss of her job in travel due to the effects of Covid-19.

It is not the first time Tarts and Traybakes have hit the headlines.

It was available in three flavours – Cheesy Chips Pie, Cheesy Chips and Balti Sauce Pie and Cheesy Chips and Chicken Balti Pie

It was novel way of celebrating England's first appearance in a major final for 55 years.

And while the Halloween pies may now be sold out, other Halloween products are still available including a "trick or treat" brownie selection box in which the user plays a brownie roulette to determine if they get a trick or the treat.

They can be found at www.tartsandtraybakes.com